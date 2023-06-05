Search terms

Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?

Published on 05 June 2023
Please refer to the guidance below to find the model or serial number of your Philips groomer, hair clipper or OneBlade.

You can use the model number to register your Philips product or find product-specific information. Meanwhile, the serial number identifies when Philips produced your product.

Tip: there are often different versions of the same model, with additional features or accessories included with each. You can identify your version using the two digits that come after a slash at the end of the model number. The additional digits are not printed on the product itself but you can find them on the packaging or on the payment receipt.
 

Back of the device

For grooming devices such as OneBlade, beard trimmers and hair clippers, you will find the model and serial numbers located on the back of the handle. The model number usually begins with two letters followed by four numbers, e.g. QP2540.

The serial number, meanwhile, is in a YYWW (year and week) format.
 
Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

Top of the device

Some hair clippers and beard trimmers have the model number located on the top of the device, just below the cutting teeth.

The serial number is usually located under the cutting unit. Try gently removing the upper part of your groomer or clipper. The serial number should be visible there in a YYWW (year and week) format.
Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

Inside the handle

For products that use replaceable AA batteries, the model and serial number is located inside the battery compartment.

Open the battery compartment using the instructions provided in the user manual. The model and serial number will be visible inside the compartment.
Model and Serial number Philips Nose Hair Trimmer

