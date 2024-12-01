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  • Built to perform, ready for any challenge. Built to perform, ready for any challenge. Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

    AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series stick wet & dry vacuum cleaner

    XW9465/11

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

    Tackle every type of mess with the fastest brushes in the world*. Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquid messes in one go. With brushes that rotate at 4000 RPM, ensuring the brushes are continuously rinsed, and your floor always clean.

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    AquaTrio Cordless 9000 Series stick wet & dry vacuum cleaner

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    Built to perform, ready for any challenge.

    The fastest brushes in the world*

    • Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.
    • Tackle every type of mess!
    • Up to 55 min runtime*
    • High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!
    • Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua
    Tackle all - Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquids in one go

    Tackle all - Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquids in one go

    Clean every surface and every type of mess! Remove dust and dirt from carpets to hard floors, with our powerful dry-stick module. For a spotlessly mopped floor in one sweep, activate or powerful wet & vac module!

    High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!

    High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!

    AquaTrio automatically cleans itself after every use, removing moisture, dirt, and bacteria. No manual cleaning required. Always clean and ready to go.

    Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua.

    Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua.

    PowerCyclone Aqua efficiently separates and locks dirt and dirty water, enabling a constant flow of fresh water running through the brushes and on the floor.

    3-in-1 cleaning: A tool for every surface

    3-in-1 cleaning: A tool for every surface

    One device, endless possibilities. Switch to Vacuum Mode for quick dry cleaning—perfect for carpets, rugs, and hard floor touch-ups. Need detail? Handheld Mode tackles upholstery and furniture. And for spotless floors, our mopping module delivers a flawless clean in one sweep.

    Dual brush power removes more wet & dry dirt with every go

    Dual brush power removes more wet & dry dirt with every go

    Two brushes working together for a deeper clean. They clean in both the forward and backward stroke, to pick up more wet and dry dirt*** with every pass. Make every move count!

    Deep 180◦, flat reach deep under low furniture

    Deep 180◦, flat reach deep under low furniture

    Thanks to 180 degrees device flexibility, it even cleans hard-to-reach areas and enables exceptional maneuverability.

    Reveal hidden wet & dry dirt thanks to LED nozzles

    Reveal hidden wet & dry dirt thanks to LED nozzles

    LED lights on both the wet and the dry nozzle reveal hidden dust, dirt, stains, spills, hair and crumbs. Great to highlight in darker spots, like under low furniture.

    Clean more, refill less thanks to generous tank capacity

    Clean more, refill less thanks to generous tank capacity

    Our 500 ml clean water tank and 400 ml dirty water tank let you clean everything in one go—without interruptions. Finish your entire session in one fill.

    Ideal for pet owners: easily clean daily pet messes

    Ideal for pet owners: easily clean daily pet messes

    It has never been so easy to clean up after your pet, from the (wet) dirt they bring in from outside to the hairs they leave on upholstery.

    Handheld and accessories for ultimate versatility

    Handheld and accessories for ultimate versatility

    Transform your stick vacuum into a handheld cleaner that tackles sofas, corners, tables, and more—especially with the Mini Turbo Brush and crevice tool.

    Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.

    Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.

    Engineered with AquaSpin Technology, it has the fastest brushes in the world*, that always stay clean - during & after use.* *In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025

    Up to 55 min runtime** for uninterrupted cleaning

    Up to 55 min runtime** for uninterrupted cleaning

    One charge, one clean: vacuum and mop every area you need without interruption. Cover Up to 285 m2! **

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Deep Black
      Noise level (standard)
      Wet 80dB(A), Dry 83dB(A)
      Voltage
      25.2V
      Frequency
      DC
      Warranty
      2 years
      Battery Product
      Yes (Lithium-ion battery)

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      110cm
      Product Width
      25.1cm
      Product Height
      26.6cm
      Package Length
      445cm
      Package Width
      240cm
      Package Height
      775cm
      Package Weight
      12.23kg
      Product Weight
      1.695kg

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      150W±10%

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025
    • **Depends on usage and modes
    • ***In normal mode for vacuuming and mopping
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