XV1792/01
Floor Cleaning solution
Philips Floor Cleaner is designed for all types of hard floors, effectively removing grease, stains and sticky dirt. It is compatible with Philips vacuum cleaners with a wet mopping function for a deep cleaning result.See all benefits
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Dosing cap is included for the right dosing measurement. 10 ml dosing for 1 water tank filling, 25 cleaning sessions in total for one bottle.
Pet and family-friendly formula under intended application
Most optimized and professional cleaning results with your Philips wet floor cleaning appliance on Laminate, Parquet, Wood, Tile, Marble, Concrete, PVC, and more
Leave the floor shining and clean again without residue and streak
Safe to use with Philips vacuum cleaners with a wet mopping function. Compatible with FC67*, FC69*, XC313*, XC504*, XC514*, XC5244, XC6553, XC6557, XC705*, XC716* XC805*, XC815*, XW62*, XW67*, XW69*, XW72*, XW93*, XW94*. Not compatible with Philips OneUp devices (electric mops).
General Specification
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
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