Battery pack and charger Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V
Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V
Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V compatible with all of the following Philips Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuums and Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners: XC6552, XC6553, XC6557, XC7053, XC7055, XC7057, XC8053, XC8054, XC8055, XC8057, XW9383, XW9385, XW9463 and XW9465. See all benefits
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Battery pack and charger Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V
Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V
Double the runtime with extra battery & charger
- 1x Lithium-ion battery 25.2 V, 1x Extra charger
- Double runtime with additional battery
- Lasts up to 80min in Eco, 30 in Turbo.(1)
Lithium-Ion Battery 25.2V to double your runtime
Double the runtime of your Philips Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum and/or Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.
Additional charger included
Additional charger included allowing for simultaneous charging.
Technical Specifications
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General Specification
- Product type
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Replaceable battery
- Charging Time
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3.5 hours
- Compatible with
-
XC6552, XC6553, XC6557, XC7053, XC7055, XC7057, XC8053, XC8054, XC8055, XC8057, XW9382, XW9383, XW9384, XW9385, XW9463, XW9465
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Compatibility
- Included Accessories 1
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Lithium-ion battery 25.2 V
- Included Accessories 2
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Extra charger
- Included Accessories 3
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Adapter
-
Weight and Dimensions
- Product Length
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250
- Product Width
-
245
- Product Height
-
90
- Product Weight
-
0.838
- Package Length
-
92
- Package Width
-
250
- Package Height
-
260
- Package Weight
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1.231
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Country of Origin
- Produced In
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China
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