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  • Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V

    Battery pack and charger Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V

    XV1797/01

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    Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V

    Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V compatible with all of the following Philips Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuums and Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners: XC6552, XC6553, XC6557, XC7053, XC7055, XC7057, XC8053, XC8054, XC8055, XC8057, XW9383, XW9385, XW9463 and XW9465.

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    Battery pack and charger Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V

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    Lithium-Ion Battery pack 25.2V

    Double the runtime with extra battery & charger

    • 1x Lithium-ion battery 25.2 V, 1x Extra charger
    • Double runtime with additional battery
    • Lasts up to 80min in Eco, 30 in Turbo.(1)

    Lithium-Ion Battery 25.2V to double your runtime

    Double the runtime of your Philips Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum and/or Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

    Additional charger included

    Additional charger included allowing for simultaneous charging.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Replaceable battery
      Charging Time
      3.5 hours
      Compatible with
      XC6552, XC6553, XC6557, XC7053, XC7055, XC7057, XC8053, XC8054, XC8055, XC8057, XW9382, XW9383, XW9384, XW9385, XW9463, XW9465

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Lithium-ion battery 25.2 V
      Included Accessories 2
      Extra charger
      Included Accessories 3
      Adapter

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      250
      Product Width
      245
      Product Height
      90
      Product Weight
      0.838
      Package Length
      92
      Package Width
      250
      Package Height
      260
      Package Weight
      1.231

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • (1) Handheld only.
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