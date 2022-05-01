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2 year warranty

All series

  • XV1791/01 + AquaTrio Cordless, Vac & Wash 9000 series, Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 series, Neptune LED
  • XW9385_R3_FILTER_Split_PDP_RGB
  • XW9385_Filter_Position_PDP_RGB.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_CleanFilter.jpg
  • XV1791/01 + AquaTrio Cordless, Vac & Wash 9000 series, Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 series, Neptune LED
  • XW9385_R3_FILTER_Split_PDP_RGB
  • XW9385_Filter_Position_PDP_RGB.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_CleanFilter.jpg

AquaTrio Cordless AccessoriesReplacement Filter

XV1791/01

1 award

Replacement Filter

Filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The kit contains the full filter case, including top cover, bottom cover and washable foam filter. Recommended to replace every 6 months.

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Compatible products
AquaTrio Cordless

AquaTrio Cordless
9000 Series stick wet & dry vacuum cleaner

XW9465/11

Original filter replacement for AquaTrio Cordless

Replacement Filter

  • Filter kit for Philips AquaTrio 9000 series

  • Includes top and bottom filter covers

  • Washable foam filter for easy cleaning

  • Replace filter set every 6 months

Filter case including top and bottom cover

Filter case including top and bottom cover

Washable filter designed for longer lasting high air speed

The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.

For optimal cleaning results replace every 6 months

It is recommended to replace filters every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

Technical Specifications

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