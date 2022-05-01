2 year warranty
XV1791/01
Replacement Filter
Filter replacement kit compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The kit contains the full filter case, including top cover, bottom cover and washable foam filter. Recommended to replace every 6 months.
Filter kit for Philips AquaTrio 9000 series
Includes top and bottom filter covers
Washable foam filter for easy cleaning
Replace filter set every 6 months
Filter case including top and bottom cover
The foam filter can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.
It is recommended to replace filters every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.
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