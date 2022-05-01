2 year warranty
XV1793/01
Replacement Brushes
Brush replacement set compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The set contains 2 ultra-soft microfiber Power Brushes. Recommended to replace every six months.
For Philips AquaTrio 9000 vacuum cleaner
Includes 2 ultra-soft microfiber brushes
Gentle on all hard floors
Replace every 6 months for best results
Two ultra-soft microfiber Power Brushes, suitable for hard floors*.
It is recommended to replace brushes every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.
Awards
Reviews
Wooden floors: Suitable for non-absorbent floors only