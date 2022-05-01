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2 year warranty

All series

  • XV1793/01 + AquaTrio Cordless, Vac & Wash 9000 series, Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 series, Neptune LED
  • XW9385_Wet_R6_Cleaning_Rollers_PDP_RGB.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_BrushReplacement.jpg
  • XV1793/01 + AquaTrio Cordless, Vac & Wash 9000 series, Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 series, Neptune LED
  • XW9385_Wet_R6_Cleaning_Rollers_PDP_RGB.tif
  • XW9383_XW9385_BrushReplacement.jpg

AquaTrio Cordless AccessoriesReplacement Brushes

XV1793/01

1 award

Replacement Brushes

Brush replacement set compatible with Philips AquaTrio Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series range. The set contains 2 ultra-soft microfiber Power Brushes. Recommended to replace every six months.

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Compatible products
AquaTrio Cordless

AquaTrio Cordless
9000 Series stick wet & dry vacuum cleaner

XW9465/11

Original brush replacement for AquaTrio Cordless

Replacement Brushes

  • For Philips AquaTrio 9000 vacuum cleaner

  • Includes 2 ultra-soft microfiber brushes

  • Gentle on all hard floors

  • Replace every 6 months for best results

Ultra-soft microfiber brushes

Two ultra-soft microfiber Power Brushes, suitable for hard floors*.

For optimal cleaning results replace every 6 months

It is recommended to replace brushes every 6 months to maintain optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Wooden floors: Suitable for non-absorbent floors only