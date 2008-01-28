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W DiamondClean
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
HX6064/96
HX6064/67
W2 Optimal White
HX6062/67
HX9003/05
HX9043/67
HX9043/05
HX9023/67
HX9023/05
HX9003/67
HX8072/80
HX6063/96
HX6063/67
HX6063/35
HX6063/05
HX6023/05
HX6013/63
HX6013/05
HX6001/05
C2 Optimal Plaque Defence
(formerly ProResults plaque control)
HX9022/28
C2 Optimal Plaque Defense
HX9024/67
G3 Premium Gum Care
HX9052/96
HX9052/67
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