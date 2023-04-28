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  • Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9052/67

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Healthy teeth start with healthy gums. Take care of yours with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of your gums, giving you 2x more surface contact** for superior plaque removal at the gum line.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR125.00

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

    • 2-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

    Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks***

    With the Philips Sonicare Premium Gum Care brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your toothbrush moves along the gum line, Premium Gum Care’s flexible sides and bristles absorb any excess pressure so your gums are protected, even if you brush too hard. Bristles work hard to remove plaque and bacteria along the gum line helping to improve gum health. Thanks to this brush head’s curved design, you can be sure of maximized bristle contact.

    Up to 2x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

    Up to 2x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

    You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let Premium Gum Care adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 2x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning even in hard-to-reach areas.

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however you brush, you get an exceptional clean you can see and feel.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your G3 Premium Gum Care brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

    Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results****

    You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature****. The Philips Sonicare C2 Optimal Clean brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle****, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Soft
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber sides
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 2 Series plaque defense
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      2 G3 Premium Gum Care

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes 10x more plaque*****
      Gum health
      Up to 7x healthier gums*

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    • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
    • *than a DiamondClean brush head
    • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
    • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
    • ****than a manual toothbrush
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