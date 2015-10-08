2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with mill
5 star serrated blade
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
toon
08/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
blender
very good no comments only the rubber where can I buy that? txs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender