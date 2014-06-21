2 year warranty
Discontinued
Creative styles, constant care
Want to count the ways to get great styles? The SalonMultistylist 8 in 1 has eight versatile ceramic styling attachments. Perfect for creating all the styles you can think of…and more.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
This attachement can be easily placed on tong to create additional volume and beautiful wavy styles.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Marta
21/06/2014
United Kingdom
Please put a video
Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Lilw1
21/06/2014
United Kingdom
Please put a video
Its nice but I cant use it well please put a video on net About how to use. Thanks
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
sara740
27/07/2012
United Kingdom
good
stylish useful product.i like it. suitable for gift.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4696/37 Multi-Styler