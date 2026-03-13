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2 year warranty

All series

Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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MarathonBagless vacuum cleaner

FC9226/01

Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Marathon Bagless vacuum cleaner - English

  • PDF file, 23.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Marathon offers you very high cleaning performance thanks to its automatic filter cleaning system. - English

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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