If your Philips vacuum is equipped with a dust container and you would like to know how to clean it, we can help you. Just follow these step-by-step instructions.
How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum
Steps to clean your Philips vacuum's dust container:
- Empty the container in the bin
- Remove the filter from the container (if it has one)
- Clean the inside of the dust container with a moist cloth (do not put it in the dish washer and do not immerse it in water)
- When the container is fully dry, place the filter back in it
- Place the container back in your vacuum