Please check if your Philips Vacuum Cleaner switches on without the remote control by pressing the on/off button on the device itself. If so, then the batteries of your remote control are empty. This situation only applies to vacuum cleaners with an infrared remote control.

In this case, replacing the batteries will solve the problem.

Note:

If none of the previous options apply to you, then there might be a technical failure with your Philips Vacuum Cleaner.

In this case, we recommend that you contact us for further assistance.