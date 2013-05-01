Search terms

    Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility. See all benefits

      Sound that fits your home

      • with Lightning connector
      • for iPod/iPhone
      • 10W, Battery or AC operated
      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

      Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 6
        • iPhone 6 plus
        • iPhone 6S
        • iPhone 6S Plus
        • iPhone SE

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod nano 7th generation
        • iPod touch 5th generation

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power
        10 W RMS

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Battery type
        AA size (LR6)
        Number of batteries
        4
        Battery life time
        8  hr

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        224 x 120 x 162  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        240 x 145 x 240 mm
        Product weight
        1.1  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.33  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

