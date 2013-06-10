Pleasing appearance. Well built. Comes with all cables necessary for the display of all video formats supported, audio cable and 240v power supply. Image quality super in all circumstances. The ability for changes in the display colour rendering and contrast dependant upon the content is a big technology step at this price point. Lots of other power saving technology included. Excellent VFM performing way above its cost which may explain why this is my third consecutive Philips monitor that I have purchased. The drivers are not included on the enclosed CD. The CD info takes you to a Philips website for registration of warranty and then to get the drivers. However, the driver section did not recognise the monitor model no matter what I tried. Somehow, by luck, I managed to get in through a 'back door'. The instructions for the driver installation were incorrect in as much as they were incomplete. As the drivers are necessary for the high tech features to function I persevered and eventually was able to make the installation. An installation path certainly not for the inexperienced I would suggest. The monitor will of course work in PnP mode but without the advanced features being present.