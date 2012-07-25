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  • Energy Label Europe B
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Energy Label Europe B
    Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph

Discontinued

LCD monitor, LED backlight

273E3LHSB/00

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Great entertainment on your big LED display

This big 273E3 Full HD LED display with HDMI, touch control is ready to engage you in the entertainment world

See all benefits

Great entertainment on your big LED display

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

LED technology ensures natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

Full HD LCD display, with a 1920x1080p resolution

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good Value Widescreen Monitor

This monitor was bought as a gift for me and it was bought on the basis of it looked good. I must say that it does look good out of the box and even better when switched on and hooked up to my PC. It's range of colours and the vividness of them makes this a cracking monitor for the price The only down side about this is the touch sensitivity on the controls for the monitor isn't very sensitive. Overall a good monitor for the price paid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight

29/07/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good monitor but for VGA and DVI connections only

I bought Philips 273E LH monitor and it worked perfectly fine when I am using VGA or DVI ports. But as soon as HDMI port is used it is giving all sort of issues from display blacking out to complete disappearing of screen. I tried to use it with both Windows and Apple OS based computer and problem persists. Worst is when it start producing internal distortions which seems like it going to burn!

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight

This review was made for 273E3LHSB LCD monitor, LED backlight

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