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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Pivot base, USB, Audio

240P2ES/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Professional ergonomic display boosts productivity

Large eco-friendly Philips Professional 240P2 display with Smart Ergo Base, Stereo Audio and USB port boosts your productivity

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Professional ergonomic display boosts productivity

  • 24" (61 cm) P-line

  • WUXGA

Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Good Quality

This is a good solid screen which is slimline widescreen with inbuilt speakers and has the added advantage of easy height adjustment. Set up was simple on a windows 7 machine but XP was a little awkward with the supplied software not wanting to set up automatically. Once set up the visual clarity is very good with infinate adjustments available. All in all a very good monitor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor

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