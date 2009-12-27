2 year warranty
Discontinued
240B1CB/00
Big ergonomic business display boosts productivity
With features like SmartImage, Front Stereo Audio, USB port and Ergo base, the energy efficient 240B1 business display enhances your productivity
61 cm (24") w B-line
Format 16:10
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
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