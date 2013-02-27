2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!
V Line
23" (58.4 cm)
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
MUSU123
27/02/2013
United Kingdom
Great design & performance in cheap
This monitor is very goodlooking. Also it has the LED technology. So I prefer it for others to buy. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
wjgvm
05/01/2022
Indonesia
Excelente Producto
Este monitos cumplira varios años con migo y esta impecable. una resolución de 1366 x 768 y mantiene los pixeles y los contrastes intactos.
Pros
buena resolución
Cons
los bordes son muy amplios
This review was made for 196V3LAB Monitor LED
Date of Use 2020-01-04
This review was made for 196V3LAB Monitor LED
Date of Use 2020-01-04
Anna7777777
12/08/2013
US
excellent
Monitor works all over the day for 10 months without any problems. VEEERRY good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor