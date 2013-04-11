2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great entertainment on your HDMI LED display
This big, elegant, 234EL2 HDMI Full HD multimedia LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world
23" (58.4 cm) E-line
Full HD
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
Philips easy picture format control on OSD is to switch from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content for working with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
4.5
of 5
14
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
graysongreen
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great value monitor with everything you need
I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
LESBIGBO
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
spledid picture qualit
Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
WrinklyRocker
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Smart Monitor
Nice sleek smooth design, Great picture, Simply the bestist monitor I've ever owned or used.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch