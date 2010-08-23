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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartTouch

232E2SB/00

Great gaming experience on your big display

This big, elegant, 232E2 Full HD display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage Lite is ready to engage you in the gaming world

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Great gaming experience on your big display

  • 23" (58.4 cm) E-line

  • Full HD

16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

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