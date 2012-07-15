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  • High performance IPS display High performance IPS display High performance IPS display

    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

    227E4QSD/00

    High performance IPS display

    Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display. With elegant, slim design and SmartImage lite, it's a great choice!

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    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    High performance IPS display

    for brilliant, vivid colors

    • E Line
    • 21.5" (54.6 cm)
    • Full HD display
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

    16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

    The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

    Modern Touch controls

    Modern Touch controls

    Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

    SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

    SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

    Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

    SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

    "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.248 x 0.248 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      14  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Lite
      Effective viewing area
      475.2 (H) x 267.3 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage lite
      • Input
      • 4:3 / Wide
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Portuguese
      • Turkish
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W
      On mode
      25.4 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      510 x 398 x 179  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      562 x 475 x 98  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      510 x 314 x 37  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      3.74  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.20  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      1.83  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black Cherry
      Finish
      Glossy

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