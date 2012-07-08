227E4QHAD/00
High performance IPS display
Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display with elegant and slim design. With features like HDMI and stereo speakers, it's ready to entertain you!See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.
Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.