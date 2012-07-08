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  • High performance IPS display High performance IPS display High performance IPS display

    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

    227E4QHAD/00

    High performance IPS display

    Experience brilliant LED pictures on this IPS wide-view display with elegant and slim design. With features like HDMI and stereo speakers, it's ready to entertain you!

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    IPS LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    High performance IPS display

    with stereo speakers

    • E Line
    • 21.5" (54.6 cm)
    • Full HD display
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision ensures lab quality images

    TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

    Modern Touch controls

    Modern Touch controls

    Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

    SmartImage Lite for an enhanced LCD viewing experience

    SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

    Powerful sound with 2x2 watts RMS speakers

    Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built in speakers not only sound great, but also helps you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      21.5 inch / 54.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.248 x 0.248 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Lite
      Effective viewing area
      475.2 (H) x 267.3 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      7 ms (Grey to Grey)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • HDMI
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      • PC audio-in
      • Headphone out

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage lite
      • Input
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      • Volume
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W
      On mode
      26.5 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      510 x 398 x 179  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      562 x 475 x 98  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      510 x 314 x 37  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      3.74  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.20  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      1.83  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black Cherry
      Finish
      Glossy

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