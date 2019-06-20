2 year warranty
Discontinued
227E3LPHSU/00
Elegant display with PowerSensor
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and Innovative PowerSensor that detects your presence, saving up to 80% of your energy bill, makes it a smart green choice.
E Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.
SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Laztheman
20/06/2019
United Kingdom
Best monitor i have ever owned
I have had this monitor as a present from my father nearly 6 years, it gets extensive use for both work, and hours of gaming, i would say over 4-6hours a day use and has never failed. The only thing that let it down was the lack of a HDMI port, but the use of a widget fixed that in no time. 10/10
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Quaker
06/02/2014
United Kingdom
It saved power and protected my eye
Power Saver will set screen to dim mode when I walk away. However sometime I just sit a little away for watching a litercture, it also went into dim mode. The most best is the SmartImage Lite feature. It let highlight text color darker. Let my eye feel better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 247E3LPHSU LED monitor
2HToronto
25/08/2013
Canada
Affordable monitor
This monitor is suitable to my needs with affordable price at the store.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LPHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LPHSU LED monitor