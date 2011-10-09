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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LED monitor

226V3LSB8/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm)

16:9 Full HD display for best viewing experience

The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.

LED technology for natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Attractive slim, glossy design

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/10/2011

US

US

Don't change anything

This product works perfic and easy to operate. It only took five minutes to set up the Monitor and that included setting up the wires to a TV receiver, dvd/vcr receiver and Computer wires as well as setting up the screen .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 190V3LSB8 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 190V3LSB8 LCD monitor with LED backlight

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