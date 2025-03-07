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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

220V4LAB/00

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 22" (55.9 cm)

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Small footprint saves space

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

07/03/2025

New Zealand

New Zealand

probably one of the best monitors ever made

I've had it for about 13 years... I literally never turn it off... and now, just today, they are standing side by side – the 27-inch AOC 27B3H2, which I just bought today... The Philips monitor's display is at least 300% better, and not just that... The image remains clear from almost all angles, whereas with this AOC, as soon as you move even slightly—just 5 degrees left, right, up, or down—the entire display gets a milky haze... Terrible display. To summarize, the Philips 236VL is probably one of the best monitors ever made.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2023-03-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2023-03-07

02/11/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2021-11-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2021-11-02

20/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A perfect monitor

On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight

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