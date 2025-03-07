2 year warranty
Discontinued
220V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
22" (55.9 cm)
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
5.0
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
black64er
07/03/2025
New Zealand
probably one of the best monitors ever made
I've had it for about 13 years... I literally never turn it off... and now, just today, they are standing side by side – the 27-inch AOC 27B3H2, which I just bought today... The Philips monitor's display is at least 300% better, and not just that... The image remains clear from almost all angles, whereas with this AOC, as soon as you move even slightly—just 5 degrees left, right, up, or down—the entire display gets a milky haze... Terrible display. To summarize, the Philips 236VL is probably one of the best monitors ever made.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2023-03-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2023-03-07
Miki iz Nisa
02/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great
10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
JamesB
20/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A perfect monitor
On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight