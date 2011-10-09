2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra slim LED display. Simply stunning.
With an ultra slim design and technologies that delivery sharp vivid colors, the Philips Blade LED display is a new level cool sophistication
Blade
20" / 50.8 cm
C-line
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ploughman
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
motiffmedia
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
yllibyob
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Ease of use/plug n play
Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor