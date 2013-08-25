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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

196V3LSB25/00

2.3

| (3) Reviews

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

See all benefits

Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 18.5" / 47 cm

LED technology for natural colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

SmartContrast 10000000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Powerful monitor at a reasonable price.

Good size for the money,never had a problem with hp productsin the last 20 yrs or so, use the monitor for everyday use. text on white looked clear, also fonts were clearly visible down to a 6.8 size. games can usually look great with colours fullness and depth, How long have you owned it:If colors can also pop with fullness and depth, A month or less Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB25 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 226V3LSB25 LCD monitor with LED backlight

14/07/2014

Australia

Australia

Terrible

This is a terrible monitor. There is no angle in which to view the screen clearly. Colours fade. Brightness irregular. Definitely not for graphics, photos or movies. Text only

This review was made for 226V3LSB25 LCD monitor with LED backlight

This review was made for 226V3LSB25 LCD monitor with LED backlight

10/08/2013

Australia

Australia

This Product is faulty

This screen is disappointing as there is no perfect veiwpoint, The best view point leaves the bottom of the screen too white. the backlight basically pierces through all blacks the screen can conjure. The top of the screen is too dark and the bottom of the screen is too bright. I would not recommend this particular product to anyone.

This review was made for 226V3LSB25 LCD monitor with LED backlight

This review was made for 226V3LSB25 LCD monitor with LED backlight

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