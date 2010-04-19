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  • Feature packed display for increased productivity Feature packed display for increased productivity Feature packed display for increased productivity

    Brilliance LCD monitor with SmartImage

    17S1SB/97

    Feature packed display for increased productivity

    With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the energy efficient 17S1 business display increases your productivity

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    Brilliance LCD monitor with SmartImage

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    Feature packed display for increased productivity

    • 43 cm (17") S-line
    • Format 5:4
    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    TrueVision: Laboratory quality display performance

    TrueVision: Laboratory quality display performance

    TrueVision is industry-leading, proprietary Philips testing and algorithm technology for monitor adjustment and fine tuning, an extensive process that ensures ultimate display performance in compliance with a standard four-times more stringent than Microsoft's Vista requirements from each and every monitor that leaves the factory - not just a few review samples. Only Philips goes to these lengths to deliver this exacting level of color accuracy and display quality in every new monitor.

    Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

    Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

    Cable management is an intimate design that maintains tidy workspace by organizing cables and wires required for the operation of a display device.

    SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast: For incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    Hassle-free display performance tuning with SmartControl II

    SmartControl II is monitor-based software with an easy-to-use on-screen graphic interface that guides you through fine-tuning resolution, color calibration and other display settings including brightness, contrast, clock & phase, position, RGB, white point and - on models with onboard speakers - volume adjustments.

    Screen tilts to your ideal, individualized viewing angle

    Adjustable tilt is backward and forward movement of a screen on its base to achieve custom positioning for an ideal viewing angle and more comfort for people who spend long hours working on the computer.

    EPEAT Silver ensures lower impact on environment

    Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

    Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

    "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

    Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

    Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      17 inch/ 43 cm
      Aspect ratio
      5:4
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Pixel pitch
      0.264 x 0.264 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1280 x 1024 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      SmartContrast
      25000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 176º (H) / 170º (V)
      • @ C/R > 5
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz(H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      VGA (Analog )
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP/2000/98
      • sRGB
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Brightness
      • Menu
      • Input
      • Auto
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Italian
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Portuguese
      Other convenience
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      • Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      <14.6W
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Off mode
      < 0.5 W
      On mode
      <15.3W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      <0.8 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      389 x 367 x 179  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      450x 423 x 149  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      322 x 367 x 60  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      4.66  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.45  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.13  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EPEAT Silver
      • RoHS
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC
      • Class B
      • GOST
      • SEMKO
      • TCO '03
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Texture

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