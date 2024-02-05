Thoroughly clean all parts before first use and after each subsequent use to ensure good hygiene. After each feeding, disassemble all parts and wash them in warm, soapy water. Ensure that any food residues are removed, then rinse thoroughly. If you use a brush to clean the tip of the feeding teat, clean it as carefully as possible to avoid damage.



Sterilise the cleaned parts using a Philips Avent steriliser or boil them in water for 5 minutes.