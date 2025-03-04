2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY943/01, SCY943/02, SCY946/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
What is Philips Avent's position on micro plastics in baby bottles? (2021)
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?