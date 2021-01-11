Home
FC9570/62 5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner
5000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9570/62

My Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating

If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner is overheating, please read the troubleshooting advice below to solve this issue.

Normal motor heat

The motor of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner produces some heat when it operates. You may notice the heat when you touch the device or from the exhaust air. Do not worry; this is normal.

The vacuum cleaner is clogged up

If your vacuum cleaner is clogged up, it may produce more heat than usual. This may reduce the cleaning performance of your vacuum cleaner.

To solve this issue, follow the steps below:

For Bagless vacuum cleaners:

1. Make sure that the dust bucket is empty.
2. Make sure that the motor protection filter is clean
3. Make sure that the exhaust filter is clean
4. Make sure that the tube, hose and nozzle are not blocked.


For Bag vacuum cleaners:

1. Make sure that the motor protection filter is clean
2. Make sure that the exhaust filter is clean
3. Make sure that the dust bag is not full
4. If the filters are clean and the dust bag is not full, but the cleaning performance remains poor and the device continues to become very hot, replace the dust bag

If your Philips Vacuum Cleaner continues to become very hot during use and the above solutions do not help, please contact us for further assistance.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC9570/62

