Power toothbrushes
FlexCare+
Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush
View product
Philips Sonicare FlexCare+
Sonic electric toothbrush
HX6993/03
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
Is my Philips Sonicare AirFloss charger compatible with Sonicare toothbrushes?
Which accessories are available for my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
What are the differences in modes on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare app available?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to charge my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
Troubleshooting
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare brush head falls off my toothbrush handle
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush is not turning on
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush does not charge
Vibration (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush vibrates less powerfully than before
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
Français
简体中文
Deutsch
Italiano
Nederlands
繁體中文
English (US)
English
한국어
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 1, 2009
User manual
PDF file, 3.2 MB
January 29, 2010
Leaflet
Version: 6.0.1
PDF file, 2.0 MB
July 23, 2019
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 1, 2009
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 1, 2009
User manual
PDF file, 3.2 MB
January 29, 2010
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 1, 2009
User manual
PDF file, 3.2 MB
January 29, 2010
User manual
PDF file, 3.2 MB
January 29, 2010
Eco passport
PDF file, 3.2 MB
October 4, 2017
