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    Philips HomeRun 9000 series Vacuum & Wash Robot

    XU9100/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The robot that washes the floor like no other

    Say goodbye to cleaning hassle! PowerCyclone Aqua removes dirty water immediately and constantly rinses the mop with fresh, clean water, leaving your floor spotless. Enjoy up to 3 weeks¹ maintenance-free cleaning using the All-in-One Station.

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    Philips HomeRun 9000 series Vacuum & Wash Robot

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    The robot that washes the floor like no other

    With revolutionary PowerCyclone Aqua technology

    • Effortlessly superior cleaning with clean water
    • Hands-off experience, easy to use and maintain
    • Personalized for your home through the HomeRun App
    Level up your floor cleaning results with PowerCyclone Aqua

    Level up your floor cleaning results with PowerCyclone Aqua

    With the Philips HomeRun 9000 series, you always clean with clean water. Its PowerCyclone Aqua technology locks away dirty water as it goes, meaning you only ever mop with fresh water. Experience unparalleled cleanliness with our mop, leaving your floors spotless.

    Zero maintenance up to 3 weeks¹

    Zero maintenance up to 3 weeks¹

    Enjoy up to 3 weeks maintenance-free cleaning with the All-in-One Station: Automatically empties the dust bin up to 70 days¹. Independently refills the clean water tank and empties the dirty water tank for up to 3 weeks¹. Effortlessly cleans and hot dries (50°C) the mop, ensuring a fresh start every time.

    Say goodbye to tangled brushes

    Say goodbye to tangled brushes

    Say goodbye to tangled brushes - our advanced detangling feature ensures they stay hair-free², freeing you from the hassle of manual cleaning.

    Clean all over, never miss a spot thanks to laser navigation

    Clean all over, never miss a spot thanks to laser navigation

    Every home has those tricky spots that are hard to reach and vacuum well. Those small spaces and deep crevices don’t faze the Philips HomeRun 9000 series. Thanks to its hidden D-ToF Laser Navigation and advanced algorithm, its precise route planning covers your entire floor.

    Ultra strong suction power

    Ultra strong suction power

    With its strong suction power - the strongest Philips robot power ever with a remarkable 60% increase – the Philips HomeRun 9000 series easily vacuums dust hidden deep into crevices³.

    No wet rugs with our mop lift system

    No wet rugs with our mop lift system

    The Philips HomeRun 9000 series seamlessly moves across flooring types. With its dual-rollers uplift system, the mop uplifts automatically to avoid wetting carpets.

    Tackle all your floor messes in one fell swoop

    Tackle all your floor messes in one fell swoop

    Life throws a lot at our floors. Crumbs from messy kids, muddy dog pawprints, splatters of sauce from cooking, and all those random bits of fluff and dirt. The Philips HomeRun 9000 series responds. It is a specialist in picking up dust, stains, liquid, and food messes via vacuum and wash in one go. You enjoy the moment we’ll handle the mess.

    No need to tidy before a cleaning session

    No need to tidy before a cleaning session

    No need to tidy socks, books, cups, slippers or toys. With our advanced obstacle detection, you can set your robot vacuum to work and know it won’t get stuck by small household objects ⁴.

    Leave the floor shining and clean again

    Leave the floor shining and clean again

    Philips ultra-concentrated floor cleaner has been specially developed for Philips robot vacuum cleaners. It ensures your Philips HomeRun 9000 series performs at its best clean and it lasts longer.

    Get the job done in one go

    Get the job done in one go

    With Philips HomeRun 9000 series, there is no need to worry about the robot running out of battery mid-cycle: it covers up to 250 sqm⁵ per charge.

    EPA filter for excellent filtration

    EPA filter for excellent filtration

    The EPA filter captures fine dust⁶ before the air is re-emitted into the room.

    In the intuitive Philips HomeRun Robot app

    In the intuitive Philips HomeRun Robot app

    Tailor your cleaning experience to your preferences. Use our HomeRun app to select your options quickly and easily. The app communicates with your robot to control, report and update on its cleaning status wherever you are, showing in real time where the robot has cleaned. Specify how you would like to clean each room, let the robot know where it can't go or schedule an extra cleaning session when needed.

    Remote Troubleshooting and Updates

    Remote Troubleshooting and Updates

    Wi-Fi connectivity allows for remote diagnostics and the downloading of software updates, improving functionality and extending the lifespan of the device.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      ABS plastic
      Color
      Metal black
      Functions
      Vacuum and Wash in one go
      Product type
      Robot Vacuum Cleaner
      Wet cleaning functionality
      Yes
      Carpet boost
      Yes
      Type of main brush
      Rubber brush with bristles
      Liftable main brush
      Yes, it will lift in mop only mode
      Filter-Type
      Washable EPA 11
      Hair detangling
      yes
      Nr. Of side brushes
      1
      Mop Technology
      PowerCyclone Aqua - Rolling mop
      Liftable mop
      Yes
      Can be used with detergents
      Yes, Philips Robot Floor Cleaner only
      Type of navigation
      D-ToF lidar
      Small obstacle detection
      Yes, obstacles of 2.5 x 2.5 cm and bigger
      Obstacle crossing ability
      up to 20 mm
      Dirt detection
      No
      Automatic carpet detection
      Yes, will automaticallylift mop when carpet is detected
      Internet connectivity
      Connect via Wi-Fi, Dual band
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz & 5 GHz
      Smart home compatibility
      Yes, basic controls through Alexa & Google Assistant
      Capacity Clean Water Tank (in robot)
      220 ml
      Capacity Clean Water Tank (in station)
      3.5 l
      Capacity Dust Bin (in robot)
      210 ml
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Noise level (standard)
      ≤ 66 dB
      Auto recharge function
      Yes, will charge when the battery is empty and contnue where it left off when done charging.
      Battery runtime
      up to 280 minutes
      Recharge time
      max. 5.5 hours
      Battery capacity
      6500 mAh
      Removable battery
      Yes
      Certifications
      CB
      Suction power
      8000 Pa
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Voltage
      14.4 V
      Frequency
      50/60
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes
      Produced In
      China
      Battery Product
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      54,7 cm
      Package Width
      47,5 cm
      Package Height
      56,4 cm
      Package Weight
      21,8 kg
      Station Length
      47,6 cm
      Station Width
      47,1 cm
      Station Height
      49,4 cm
      Station Weight
      13 kg
      Robot Length
      36,7 cm
      Robot Width
      36,5 cm
      Robot Height
      9,8 cm
      Robot Weight
      5 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      XV1493/10
      Related Accessories 2
      XV1492/10
      Related Accessories 3
      XV1491/10
      Related Accessories 4
      FC8022/04
      Included Accessories 1
      2 x rolling mop
      Included Accessories 2
      1 x side brush
      Included Accessories 3
      2 x S-bag
      Included Accessory 4
      1 x clean brush
      Included Accessory 5
      1 x detergent
      Included Accessory 6
      1 x washable filter
      Included Accessory 7
      1 x main brush
      Included Accessory 8
      1 x brush cleaning tool
      Included Accessory 9
      1 x Philips floor cleaner

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000 W
      Standby power consumption
      100.7 mA
      Number in pack
      1
      Carpet detection sensor
      Yes
      Anti-drop sensors to detect a cliff
      Yes
      Station seeker
      Yes, infrared signal receiver & emitter
      Water tank empty sensor
      Yes
      Dust bag full sensor
      Yes

    • Durability

      Quick start guide
      Yes, printed
      User Manual
      Digital

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Child lock
      Yes

    • Station

      Auto-Emptying functionality
      Yes
      Mop cleaning functionality
      Yes
      Mop drying functionality
      Yes
      Automatic refilling of robot
      Yes
      Automatic collection of dirty water
      Yes
      Capacity Dirty Water Tank (in robot)
      90 ml
      Capacity Dirty Water Tank (in station)
      2.7 l
      Capacity Dust bag (in station)
      3.0 l
      Dust bag type
      Anti-allergy S-bag
      Cord length
      1.5 m
      Charging Station
      Yes

    • App

      APP name
      Philips HomeRun
      Operating system
      Android 6 & above, iOS 11 & above
      How to use videos
      Yes
      Quick mapping function
      Yes
      Multi-floor mapping
      Yes, save up to 5 maps
      Select which room(s) to clean
      Yes
      Select cleaning mode per room
      Yes
      Select room cleaning sequence
      Yes
      Cleaning modes
      wet & dry, dry only, wet only, vacuum first then mop
      Suction power levels
      4
      Mop wetness levels
      4
      Restricted zones
      Virtual wall, no-go zone, no-mop zone, no vac zone
      Clean while you're away
      Yes
      In-app alerts and notifications
      Yes
      Cleaning report and history
      Yes
      Maintenance dashboard
      Yes
      Scheduled cleaning
      Yes
      Contact consumer care
      Yes
      Automatic updates
      Yes
      App availability
      only available in robot`s country of purchase and if the app store is set to the country of purchase

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    • ¹ Depending on the intensity and context of use.
    • ² Results vary depending on the context of use.
    • ³ According to internal tests and compared to HomeRun 7000 Series with 5000Pa.
    • ⁴ Smallest detectable obstacle size : 2.5 x 2.5 cm
    • ⁵ Tested in vacuum only mode with the lowest suction power level.
    • ⁶ Captures 96.5% of particles the size of 0.3 μm.
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