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  • Concentrated floor cleaner for HomeRun robots.
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  • Concentrated floor cleaner for HomeRun robots.
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PhilipsFloor Cleaner Ultra Concentrated Formula

XV1493/10

Concentrated floor cleaner for HomeRun robots.
Philips high-performance floor cleaner tackles grease, sticky stains, and dirt effortlessly. Compatible with Philips HomeRun 5000 and 9000 series for wet cleaning.
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Compatible products
Philips HomeRun 9000 series

Philips HomeRun 9000 series
Vacuum & Wash Robot

XU9100/10

Achieve a clean floor with ease

Concentrated floor cleaner for HomeRun robots.

  • For all types of hard floors

  • Removes the grease, stains & dirt

  • Concentrated cleaning formula

  • Pet and family friendly¹

  • Compatible: HomeRun 5000 & 9000 Series

For all types of hard floors

For all types of hard floors

The floor cleaner is designed to be used on all types of hard floors² to easily remove grease, stains, and sticky dirt. It leaves the floor shining and clean without residue and streak.

Make your robot last longer

Make your robot last longer

Philips ultra-concentrated floor cleaner has been specially developed for Philips HomeRun robot vacuum cleaners. It achieves the best results and ensures your robot lasts longer.

High concentrated cleaning formula

High concentrated cleaning formula

Dosing cap is included for the right dosing measurement. Use 10 ml floor cleaner for one 3,5 liter clean water tank in the station (9000 Series) or 1 ml directly in your robot's water tank (5000 Series). Together with your HomeRun 5000 or 9000 series, our floor cleaner delivers high-performance results.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹ Under intended use

  2. ² Always test on area out of direct view, to make sure that the product is suitable for your flooring.

  3. ³ according to OECD Guideline 302 B