2 year warranty
XV1493/10
For all types of hard floors
Removes the grease, stains & dirt
Concentrated cleaning formula
Pet and family friendly¹
Compatible: HomeRun 5000 & 9000 Series
The floor cleaner is designed to be used on all types of hard floors² to easily remove grease, stains, and sticky dirt. It leaves the floor shining and clean without residue and streak.
Philips ultra-concentrated floor cleaner has been specially developed for Philips HomeRun robot vacuum cleaners. It achieves the best results and ensures your robot lasts longer.
Dosing cap is included for the right dosing measurement. Use 10 ml floor cleaner for one 3,5 liter clean water tank in the station (9000 Series) or 1 ml directly in your robot's water tank (5000 Series). Together with your HomeRun 5000 or 9000 series, our floor cleaner delivers high-performance results.
Reviews
¹ Under intended use
² Always test on area out of direct view, to make sure that the product is suitable for your flooring.
³ according to OECD Guideline 302 B