2 year warranty
XV1492/10
1x main brush
1x side brush
2x washable EPA11 filters
Compatible: 9000 series
The kit contains 2x EPA11 filters, which capture fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room, ensuring clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced every 3-6 months.
The main brush is designed for the robot to move across all floor types, freeing you from the hassle of manual cleaning throughout your home, even in those tricky spots.
Our side brush is essential for a more thorough cleaning, together with the hidden D-ToF Laser Navigation and advanced algorithm, it ensures maximum floor coverage and leaves no spot untouched. It easily snaps onto your robot for quick and effortless maintenance.
Reviews
¹Captures 96.5% of particles the size of 0.3 μm.