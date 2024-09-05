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  • Original Replacement kit for HomeRun 9000 series
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  • Original Replacement kit for HomeRun 9000 series
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Philips HomeRun9000 Series Replacement Kit

XV1492/10

Original Replacement kit for HomeRun 9000 series
Everything you need to perform regular maintenance on your HomeRun 9000 series Vacuum & Wash robot. This original replacement kit contains 1 main brush, 1 side brush and 2 filters.
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Compatible products
Philips HomeRun 9000 series

Philips HomeRun 9000 series
Vacuum & Wash Robot

XU9100/10

Three-in-one maintenance kit

Original Replacement kit for HomeRun 9000 series

  • 1x main brush

  • 1x side brush

  • 2x washable EPA11 filters

  • Compatible: 9000 series

EPA filter for superior filtration

EPA filter for superior filtration

The kit contains 2x EPA11 filters, which capture fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room, ensuring clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced every 3-6 months.

Main brush for all floor types

Main brush for all floor types

The main brush is designed for the robot to move across all floor types, freeing you from the hassle of manual cleaning throughout your home, even in those tricky spots.

Vacuum close to walls & deep into corners

Vacuum close to walls & deep into corners

Our side brush is essential for a more thorough cleaning, together with the hidden D-ToF Laser Navigation and advanced algorithm, it ensures maximum floor coverage and leaves no spot untouched. It easily snaps onto your robot for quick and effortless maintenance.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. ¹Captures 96.5% of particles the size of 0.3 μm.