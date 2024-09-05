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  • Rolling mops for HomeRun 9000 series Rolling mops for HomeRun 9000 series Rolling mops for HomeRun 9000 series

    Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Rotating Mops

    XV1491/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Rolling mops for HomeRun 9000 series

    Equip your Philips HomeRun 9000 series vacuum & wash robot with original rolling mops. With its patented rolling mop technology the robot removes dirty water immediately - so you only mop with fresh water – for supremely clean results.

    See all benefits

    Philips HomeRun 9000 Series Rotating Mops

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    Rolling mops for HomeRun 9000 series

    The robot that washes your floor like no other

    • 2 x original rolling mops
    • Compatible: 9000 series
    Patented rolling mop tech: Banish stains

    Patented rolling mop tech: Banish stains

    Always clean with fresh water. The PowerCyclone Aqua technology locks away dirty water as it goes, meaning you only ever mop with fresh water. Experience unparalleled cleanliness with our mop, leaving your floors spotless.

    Supremely clean results

    Supremely clean results

    Philips HomeRun 9000 series goes beyond mere wiping: with its patented rolling mop technology, it provides a next-level clean by washing your floors with always-clean water to ensure that stubborn stains and tricky messes get banished, and you’re left with remarkable results.

    Suitable for all floor types

    Suitable for all floor types

    Designed for all types of hard floor, our rolling mop picks up and takes away dust and dirt effortlessly. With its dual-rollers uplift system, the Philips HomeRun 9000 series can uplift its mop smartly to prevent it from wetting carpets.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Rotary mops for HomeRun 9000 series
      Primary Material
      ABS Plastic

    • Technical Specifications

      Number in pack
      2
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      2 x Rotary mops for HomeRun 9000 series
      Related Accessories 1
      XV1492/10
      Related Accessories 2
      XV1493/10
      Related Accessories 3
      FC8022/04
      Compatible with
      XU9100

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      13.2 cm
      Product Width
      5 cm
      Product Height
      25 cm
      Product Weight
      0.16 kg
      Package Length
      13.8 cm
      Package Width
      5.3 cm
      Package Height
      26.5 cm
      Package Weight
      0.56 kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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