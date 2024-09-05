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Rolling mops for HomeRun 9000 series
Equip your Philips HomeRun 9000 series vacuum & wash robot with original rolling mops. With its patented rolling mop technology the robot removes dirty water immediately - so you only mop with fresh water – for supremely clean results.See all benefits
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Always clean with fresh water. The PowerCyclone Aqua technology locks away dirty water as it goes, meaning you only ever mop with fresh water. Experience unparalleled cleanliness with our mop, leaving your floors spotless.
Philips HomeRun 9000 series goes beyond mere wiping: with its patented rolling mop technology, it provides a next-level clean by washing your floors with always-clean water to ensure that stubborn stains and tricky messes get banished, and you’re left with remarkable results.
Designed for all types of hard floor, our rolling mop picks up and takes away dust and dirt effortlessly. With its dual-rollers uplift system, the Philips HomeRun 9000 series can uplift its mop smartly to prevent it from wetting carpets.
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