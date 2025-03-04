2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT4556PP/97
Your music. Your way.
Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case.
Earbuds with in-ear fit
Active Noise Canceling
IPX4 water protection
Up to 29 hours play time
Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.
Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
3.2
of 5
5
Reviews
BP69
04/03/2025
Australia
Killer buds for the price....
Had these buds since May 23. Awesome Bass, Mid-range coud be a tinge better but hey - for under $100 AUD - I love 'em . Haven't used the touch features much but not needed to either. Buds fit snug in your ear & DON'T fall out. Very comfortable when lying on your side on a pillow also.
Pros
Awesome sound
Cons
Range a bit short when battery lowers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2024-03-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2024-03-04
Savag4ever
05/02/2024
Australia
Ear buds
Great sound Comfortable fit with different silicone tip sizes...
Pros
Not expensive
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4556WT True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2024-01-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT4556WT True Wireless Headphones
Date of Use 2024-01-05
Ikuty
15/02/2022
日本
Verified buyer
継承されたサウンド
サウンドはフィリップ系の柔らかく繊細です。低音も程度よく鳴っています。 高音の伸びは価格相当かなと思います。 ノイキャンとの切り替えがタップしても切り替わらない時が多く、何回もタップする事が多いです。ノイキャンはローカットレベルで、外出時の足音がカットされる感じです。それほど強力ではないかと思います。 ダウンロードしたマニュアルにも無い機能音があったり、説明書が親切ではないですね。アンビエンスとノイキャンオフの違いが分かりません。
Pros
音
Cons
タップによる機能切り替え
This review was made for TAT4556BK 完全ワイヤレスヘッドホン
Date of Use 2022-01-14
This review was made for TAT4556BK 完全ワイヤレスヘッドホン
Date of Use 2022-01-14