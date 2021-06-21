Search terms

1

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4556PP/97
Overall Rating / 5
  • Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way. Your music. Your way.
    -{discount-value}

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT4556PP/97
    Overall Rating / 5

    Your music. Your way.

    Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your music. Your way.

    Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    Your music. Your way.

    Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    True Wireless Headphones

    Your music. Your way.

    Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all True Wireless Headphones
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Your music. Your way.

      • Earbuds with in-ear fit
      • Active Noise Canceling
      • IPX4 water protection
      • Up to 29 hours play time

      Portable USB-C charging case. 20 hours extra play time

      Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.

      Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

      Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Always focused on your music. Hybrid Active Noise Canceling

      These headphones filter out the noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love. It brings you wider and deeper noise cancelation in feeling. Awareness Mode means you can let the world back in when you need to, and it keeps you recognize your surroundings.

      Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

      You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear-tip covers securely insert into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise.

      Touch controls. Built-in mic. Easy pairing

      Tap the earbud to pause your playlist, take calls, and wake your phone's voice assistant. The headphones are ready to pair in an instant. Once paired, they reconnect with your phone as soon as you open the charging case.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        98 dB(1kHz)
        Speaker diameter
        12
        Maximum power input
        10

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        • AAC
        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Maximum range
        Up to10

      • Convenience

        Water resistance
        IPX4

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable
        Eartips
        3 sizes

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Talk time
        9 + 20 hr

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        3.1
        Width
        7.1
        Depth
        4
        Weight
        0.047

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Height
        16
        Width
        10.25
        Depth
        3.85
        Gross weight
        0.129
        Nett weight
        0.075
        Tare weight
        0.054
        EAN
        48 95229 12306 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        20
        Length
        41.5
        Width
        23.4
        Height
        19.4
        Gross weight
        3.34
        Nett weight
        1.5
        Tare weight
        1.84
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 12306 6

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        5
        Length
        20.2
        Width
        11
        Height
        17.2
        Gross weight
        0.73
        Nett weight
        0.375
        Tare weight
        0.355
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 12306 3

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.