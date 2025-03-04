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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT4556GR/97

3.2

| (5) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Green
Green
Purple
Purple
White
White

Your music. Your way.

Let nothing come between you and your music! These true wireless headphones with Active Noise Canceling keep you focused on the sounds that matter. They don’t mind a little rain or sweat, and you get 29 hours play time with the case.

See all benefits

Your music. Your way.

  • Earbuds with in-ear fit

  • Active Noise Canceling

  • IPX4 water protection

  • Up to 29 hours play time

Portable USB-C charging case. 20 hours extra play time

Take your music anywhere. You get great sound from the 12 mm drivers, and 9 hours play time (ANC off ) from a single charge. A fully charged case adds another 20 hours (ANC off ) . For a quick boost, pop your headphones in the case for 10 minutes and get an extra hour.

Make calls using a single earbud. Mono mode

Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you simply swap over when your current earbud is running low on battery.

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashes from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.2

of 5

5

Reviews

4

04/03/2025

Australia

Australia

Killer buds for the price....

Had these buds since May 23. Awesome Bass, Mid-range coud be a tinge better but hey - for under $100 AUD - I love 'em . Haven't used the touch features much but not needed to either. Buds fit snug in your ear & DON'T fall out. Very comfortable when lying on your side on a pillow also.

Pros

Awesome sound

Cons

Range a bit short when battery lowers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2024-03-04

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4556BK True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2024-03-04

05/02/2024

Australia

Australia

Ear buds

Great sound Comfortable fit with different silicone tip sizes...

Pros

Not expensive

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4556WT True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2024-01-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT4556WT True Wireless Headphones

Date of Use 2024-01-05

15/02/2022

日本

日本

Verified buyer

継承されたサウンド

サウンドはフィリップ系の柔らかく繊細です。低音も程度よく鳴っています。 高音の伸びは価格相当かなと思います。 ノイキャンとの切り替えがタップしても切り替わらない時が多く、何回もタップする事が多いです。ノイキャンはローカットレベルで、外出時の足音がカットされる感じです。それほど強力ではないかと思います。 ダウンロードしたマニュアルにも無い機能音があったり、説明書が親切ではないですね。アンビエンスとノイキャンオフの違いが分かりません。

Pros

Cons

タップによる機能切り替え

This review was made for TAT4556BK 完全ワイヤレスヘッドホン

Date of Use 2022-01-14

This review was made for TAT4556BK 完全ワイヤレスヘッドホン

Date of Use 2022-01-14

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