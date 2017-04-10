Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ultra light. Big sound.
Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits
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Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Ultra light. Big sound.
Gravity defying headphones
- 12.2mm drivers/ open-back
- In-ear
Sleek metallic gloss accents
Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.
Remote control for handsfree calls and music
The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Bass tube for rich bass
Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.
High-power drivers deliver clear sound
High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.
Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit
So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.
Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability
Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.
Never miss a call with vibration mode
The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.
Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime
With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support
Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
Closed
- Frequency range
-
9 - 21 000 Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
12.2 mm
- Diaphragm
-
PET
- Impedance
-
32 Ohm
- Magnet type
-
Neodymium
- Maximum power input
-
30 mW
- Sensitivity
-
105
dB
-
Connectivity
- Bluetooth version
-
4.1
- Bluetooth profiles
-
- Maximum range
-
Up to 10
m
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
20.5
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
9.5
cm
- Gross weight
-
0.418
kg
- Height
-
20.8
cm
- GTIN
-
1 69 51613 99155 5
- Nett weight
-
0.114
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.304
kg
-
Convenience
- Call Management
-
- Volume control
-
Yes
-
Inner Carton
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- GTIN
-
2 69 51613 99155 2
-
Power
- Battery type
-
Li-Polymer
- Rechargeable
-
Yes
- Music play time
-
7*
hour(s)
- Standby time
-
120* hr
- Talk time
-
7* hr
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17.5
cm
- Packaging type
-
Carton
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
18.5
cm
- Depth
-
2.5
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
69 51613 99155 8
- Gross weight
-
0.107
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.038
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.069
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Height
-
17.5
cm
- Width
-
13.5
cm
- Depth
-
1.5
cm
- Weight
-
0.038
kg
-
Accessories
- USB cable
-
Yes
-
Design
- Color
-
White
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