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  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4205BK/00

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears.

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    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Gravity defying headphones

    • 12.2mm drivers/ open-back
    • In-ear
    Bass tube for rich bass

    Bass tube for rich bass

    Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

    High-power drivers deliver clear sound

    High-power drivers deliver clear sound

    High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

    Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

    Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.

    Sleek metallic gloss accents

    Sleek metallic gloss accents

    Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

    Never miss a call with vibration mode

    Never miss a call with vibration mode

    The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.

    Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

    Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

    So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime

    With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

    Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

    Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      9 - 21 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      12.2 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      30 mW
      Sensitivity
      105  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Gross weight
      0.418  kg
      Height
      20.8  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99154 8
      Nett weight
      0.114  kg
      Tare weight
      0.304  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between 2 calls
      • Answer/End Call
      • Microphone mute
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between call and music
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      GTIN
      2 69 51613 99154 5

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      7*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      120* hr
      Talk time
      7* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99154 1
      Gross weight
      0.107  kg
      Nett weight
      0.038  kg
      Tare weight
      0.069  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Width
      13.5  cm
      Depth
      1.5  cm
      Weight
      0.038  kg

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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