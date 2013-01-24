Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
Keeps the soother to hand
With the Philips AVENT Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colors. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The extra wide opening of the clip makes it easy to attach the soother clip to baby’s clothes with 1 hand
The clip doesn’t leave marks on your baby’s clothes
Fits all soothers that have ring handles
