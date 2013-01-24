Search terms
The Philips Avent Pacifier 18m+ supports your child’s development and changing soothing needs. Its bite resistant nipple respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colors.
This pacifier's bite resistant nipple is designed especially for older babies.*
Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.
You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*
Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!
When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.
Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.
Our Parent Infant Clinical Psychologist shares friendly methods and helpful tips about de-soothing on www.philips.com/sootherfree. These tips and tricks will help your child with the transition to become pacifier free.
