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Discontinued

Philips Aventultra soft pacifier

SCF210/21

4.6

| (936) Reviews | 97% recommend this product

The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

  • ultra soft and flexible

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.

Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.

Loved by babies worldwide*

Loved by babies worldwide*

When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

936

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

22/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Soothing baby dummy

My kids really likes this pacifier. It was gentle but still firm over many uses. Has a nice texture that my baby likes and was good for the gums and immediately made her stop crying.

Pros

Nice texture

Cons

Need more colour choices

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2024-06-22

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2024-06-22

18/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

ULTRA Soft

These have become my baby's favourite pacifiers; they are soft and lightweight for her little mouth, and she doesn't take anything else now. The material is soft and flexible, and the colours are lovely as well

Pros

Ultra soft, easy to clean, lightweight and orthodontic safe

Cons

water get trapped into nipples

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2023-06-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2023-06-18

12/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My son loves it

We have been using Philips pacifiers since birth, so we are not surprised by the quality of the Ultra-soft soother that we were able to test recently. These soorhers are flexible and soft, so they fit perfectly to the baby's face without irritating it. Apart from that, my son really likes the nipple, but it may also be a matter of getting used to it because the only dummies we have used since birth are Avent soothers. They have a great design, they are smooth and shiny, resembling glass, which gives them a unique character. Due to the fact that the colors are universal, they suit both boys and girls. The dummies are also easy to clean and can be placed in a steriliser without fear of being damaged. I recommend it without hesitation!

Pros

Good value, great design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2023-06-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ultra soft SCF093 Soother

Date of Use 2023-06-12

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online usage & attitude survey conducted globally with 11,673 consumers of Mother and Child Care products in 2026, conducted by Overbrands in the following countries: USA, UK, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, India, China, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia. 

  1. Developed with healthcare professionals and moms

  2. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  4. No 1 global pacifier brand

  5. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  6. 85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017