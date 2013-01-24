Home
SCF174/22
      Orthodontic BPA-Free

      The classic in the range - Teddy and his friends

      • 6-18m
      • BPA-Free
      Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

      Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

      Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

      User-friendly silicone nipples

      User-friendly silicone nipples

      The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

      Snap-on protective cap

      Snap-on protective cap

      To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

      Security ring handle

      Security ring handle

      For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        EU
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone Pacifier
        2  pcs
        Snap-on protective cap
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        6 - 12 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.