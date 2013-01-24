Search terms
Small size, big functionality
The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Small size, big functionality
The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time. See all benefits
0.7L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers
Select reheating and warming functions with one touch for hot food whenever you want it; The cooking completion times for all 6 menus can be set 24 hours in advance. Finish your breakfast or dinner early for a hassle-free life; Cooking times can be adjusted as necessary. Cooking times for soups, congee and stews can be adjusted between 1-4 hours, and yogurt between 4-12 hours; Also comes with a child lock function giving you peace of mind
Compact design takes up a small amount of space.
Aluminum alloy inner lid can be detached and cleaned to prevent the buildup of dirt and bacteria
Built-in hydrating micro-pressure valve design provides maximum moisture retention, bringing out the natural flavor of the food for optimum taste
Sensitive, easy to operate, durable
Six handpicked menus: Rice, soups and congee for all your daily needs; Nourishing stews and yogurt provide the nutrition you need for a healthy life; Quick and easy clay pot rice helps your family create delicious meals whenever they want
Accessories
Technical specifications
Design specifications