Viva Collection

Rice Cooker

HD3060
  Small size, big functionality
    Viva Collection Rice Cooker

    HD3060
    Small size, big functionality

    The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    HD3060

    Small size, big functionality

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Small size, big functionality

      Various menus to meet different cooking needs

      • Mini-cooker
      • 0.7 L
      • 330W
      0.7L volume designed for single people or small families

      0.7L volume designed for single people or small families

      0.7L volume holds 4 cups of rice and congee made with 0.5 cups of rice. Suitable for single people or small families, with no need to worry about leftovers

      Five major cooking functions

      Five major cooking functions

      Select reheating and warming functions with one touch for hot food whenever you want it; The cooking completion times for all 6 menus can be set 24 hours in advance. Finish your breakfast or dinner early for a hassle-free life; Cooking times can be adjusted as necessary. Cooking times for soups, congee and stews can be adjusted between 1-4 hours, and yogurt between 4-12 hours; Also comes with a child lock function giving you peace of mind

      Compact design takes up a small amount of space

      Compact design takes up a small amount of space

      Compact design takes up a small amount of space.

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Aluminum alloy inner lid can be detached and cleaned to prevent the buildup of dirt and bacteria

      Hydrating micro-pressure design for outstanding performance

      Hydrating micro-pressure design for outstanding performance

      Built-in hydrating micro-pressure valve design provides maximum moisture retention, bringing out the natural flavor of the food for optimum taste

      Touch sensor for easy operation

      Touch sensor for easy operation

      Sensitive, easy to operate, durable

      Includes: rice, soups, congee, stews, yogurt, clay pot rice

      Six handpicked menus: Rice, soups and congee for all your daily needs; Nourishing stews and yogurt provide the nutrition you need for a healthy life; Quick and easy clay pot rice helps your family create delicious meals whenever they want

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Rice scoop
        Yes
        Soup scoop
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        60  Hz
        Voltage
        230  V
        Wattage
        330  W
        Inner pot capacity
        2 L
        Rice capacity
        0.7  L

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        395*300*245  mm
        Color(s)
        Black and blue

