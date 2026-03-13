Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Viva Collection Rice Cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD3060/62
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Rice Cooker HD3060
The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time. - English
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you