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Viva Collection Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Viva CollectionRice Cooker

HD3060/62

Viva Collection Rice Cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Viva Collection Rice Cooker HD3060

  • PDF file, 2.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The creative Philips mini-cooker with various menus is the perfect size to create multiple healthy recipes for fresh meals every time. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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