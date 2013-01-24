Perfect power makes perfect pictures. The Philips P5 picture-processing engine effortlessly handles the immense volumes of data required to achieve 4K Ultra HD picture quality. Each of the five variables that define picture quality are analysed and individually calibrated to attain a perfect picture. With Philips’ second generation P5 engine, the new Perfect Natural Reality processing takes lifelike picture quality to a whole new level.*

* Second-generation P5 was released in August 2018 with selected Philips TVs. Please check your television’s specs.