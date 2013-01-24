- SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.
- 4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you've ever seen before
- Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus
- Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Your favorite Smart TV content is just a button away with the responsive Saphi Smart TV user interface. Its integrated dashboard facilitates instant access to your collection of apps, from Netflix to BBC iPlayer, and more.
Saphi has found the sweet 50/50 balance between the Home Screen, when called up, and the background video. While making a selection, user can better focus on the menu tiles on semi-opaque overlays, without distraction. The menu, neatly organized in an intuitive user flow, provides direct access to key functions.
Improved server technologies accurately populate trending and frequently browsed content across popular video streaming services, to enable much appreciated content recommendation. Additionally, the integrated user-friendly search function allows for searching of similar content via matching keywords.
New business opportunities are made available through the advertisement banner in the integrated Home Screen. Eyeballs are immediate and regionalized target, on point. Content recommendation on the Home Screen encourages a more positive engagement rate for Smart TV services, as well as builds rapport with content providers.
58PUT6183S/98