Smart TV

Philips smart TV

    Our favourite SAPHI Smart TV

    Philips 7300 series 4K UHD LED Android TV

    6233 series

    • SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.
    • 4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you've ever seen before
    • Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus
    • Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

    Philips Saphi  Smart TV


    Brilliantly intuitive interface

    Responsive user interface

     

    Your favorite Smart TV content is just a button away with the responsive Saphi Smart TV user interface. Its integrated dashboard facilitates instant access to your collection of apps, from Netflix to BBC iPlayer, and more.

    Optimized design experience

     

    Saphi has found the sweet 50/50 balance between the Home Screen, when called up, and the background video. While making a selection, user can better focus on the menu tiles on semi-opaque overlays, without distraction. The menu, neatly organized in an intuitive user flow, provides direct access to key functions.

    Content recommendation

     

    Improved server technologies accurately populate trending and frequently browsed content across popular video streaming services, to enable much appreciated content recommendation. Additionally, the integrated user-friendly search function allows for searching of similar content via matching keywords.

    Advertisement banner

     

    New business opportunities are made available through the advertisement banner in the integrated Home Screen. Eyeballs are immediate and regionalized target, on point. Content recommendation on the Home Screen encourages a more positive engagement rate for Smart TV services, as well as builds rapport with content providers.

