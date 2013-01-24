Home
Spicy Country Fries

Side dish – 4 portions

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients

  • 800 g waxy potatoes
  • 2 small, dried chilies or 1 heaped teaspoon freshly ground, dried chili flakes
  • ½ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

  • Preheat the AirFryer to 180°C.
  • Scrub the potatoes clean under running water. Cut them lengthwise into 1½ cm strips.
  • Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly and then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
  • Crush the chilies very finely (in a mortar) and mix them in a bowl with the olive oil, pepper and curry powder. Coat the fries with this mixture.
  • Transfer the fries to the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and fry the fries until they are golden brown and done. Turn them every now and again.
  • Serve the fries in a platter and sprinkle with salt. Delicious with steak.
